We use your donations to house, feed, and meet basic needs as we help families and individuals find a path to sustainable living.
Addressing immediate needs
Building bridges
Fostering community connections
Sacramento Kindness Campaign is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
We work with our community partners to close the gaps in services & resources for our most vulnerable neighbors in greater Sacramento.
We foster improved quality of life through food, safety, shelter, community connections, and overall health. Once basic needs are met, we develop a roadmap to keep them met.
The ultimate outcome is a stronger, thriving community for all.
“So far, we have furnished hundreds of homes in Sacramento. We have tutored hundreds of children and adults to a better understanding of their subject or the English language. We have put many on the pathway to employment. We have reignited a spark for hundreds of people who thought no one cared about them. Now, they are standing with us, living in a home where they had no home before. They are shoulder to shoulder with us, employed. They are our friends and neighbors, on the road to self sufficiency and empowerment because of you and because of me.”
—Sarah Thompson
Founder & Executive Director of Sacramento Kindness Campaign